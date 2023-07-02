Contrasting Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Free Report) and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coles Group and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coles Group N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 3.70% -7.88% -2.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coles Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao $3.35 billion 0.31 -$33.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares Coles Group and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coles Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coles Group and Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coles Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 1 1 0 0 1.50

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential downside of 27.27%. Given Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is more favorable than Coles Group.

Summary

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao beats Coles Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coles Group

(Free Report)

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations. Its Coles Financial Services provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families. The company is also involved in the retailing of liquor through its 933 stores under the Liquorland, First Choice, First Choice Liquor, and Vintage Cellars brand names. In addition, it operates 711 fuel and convenience stores; and operates as flybuys loyalty program. The company was formerly known as Coles Myer Ltd. and changed its name to Coles Group Limited. Coles Group Limited was founded in 1914 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

(Free Report)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. It also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces and e-commerce sales. The company operates its supermarkets under the banners of Pão de Açúcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, Pão de Açúcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and Pão de Açúcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição operates as a subsidiary of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.