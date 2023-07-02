Contrasting Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) & Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 3.13% 6.92% 2.98% Blackboxstocks -124.91% -203.66% -105.46%

Volatility and Risk

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $2.57 billion 0.44 $81.39 million $5.22 14.27 Blackboxstocks $4.96 million 1.91 -$5.02 million ($1.47) -2.04

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Formula Systems (1985), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Formula Systems (1985) and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackboxstocks has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 533.33%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Blackboxstocks on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data. It also provides customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and application and professional training courses, and advanced professional studies. In addition, the company offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, and IDIT Go; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; Sapiens Cloud-based DigitalSuite; data and analytics platform; and reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO. Further, it provides Sapiens workers' compensation solutions; Sapiens medical professional liability solutions; financial and compliance solutions, such as Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; Sapiens Decision; and technology-based solutions. Additionally, it offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; strategic consulting and outsourcing services; and professional services in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Blackboxstocks

(Free Report)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.