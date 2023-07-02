Contrasting Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) & South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for South32 and Lexaria Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

South32 presently has a consensus target price of $215.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,611.78%.

This table compares South32 and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South32 and Lexaria Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $9.27 billion 1.23 $2.67 billion N/A N/A Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Summary

South32 beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. South32 Limited also exports its products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

