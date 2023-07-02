Contrasting Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) & Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Free Report) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexien BioPharma and Esperion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A Esperion Therapeutics $75.47 million 1.74 -$233.66 million ($3.41) -0.41

Profitability

Nexien BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esperion Therapeutics.

This table compares Nexien BioPharma and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexien BioPharma N/A N/A -400.86% Esperion Therapeutics -294.74% N/A -85.49%

Volatility and Risk

Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nexien BioPharma and Esperion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexien BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Esperion Therapeutics 1 3 5 0 2.44

Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.44, indicating a potential upside of 723.34%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Nexien BioPharma.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics beats Nexien BioPharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexien BioPharma

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc. and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc. in September 2018. The company is based in Glendale, Colorado.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

