Contrasting Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) & Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Nexien BioPharma and Esperion Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
85.5% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Nexien BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Nexien BioPharma and Esperion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nexien BioPharma
|N/A
|N/A
|-$630,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|Esperion Therapeutics
|$75.47 million
|1.74
|-$233.66 million
|($3.41)
|-0.41
Profitability
This table compares Nexien BioPharma and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nexien BioPharma
|N/A
|N/A
|-400.86%
|Esperion Therapeutics
|-294.74%
|N/A
|-85.49%
Volatility and Risk
Nexien BioPharma has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nexien BioPharma and Esperion Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nexien BioPharma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Esperion Therapeutics
|1
|3
|5
|0
|2.44
Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.44, indicating a potential upside of 723.34%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Nexien BioPharma.
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics beats Nexien BioPharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Nexien BioPharma
Nexien BioPharma, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc. and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc. in September 2018. The company is based in Glendale, Colorado.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
