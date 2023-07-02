Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.27. Approximately 78,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,103,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.53.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$669.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Converge Technology Solutions had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of C$678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$610.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.4601504 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

