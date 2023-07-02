Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 848,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,109. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

GOOG opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.64. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

