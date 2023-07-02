Core Alternative Capital Sells 29,310 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,310 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.6% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

XOM stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

