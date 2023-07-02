Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.20

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 22270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane NXT Cuts Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.50 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 13.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,880,749.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,183,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions.

Featured Articles

