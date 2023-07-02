Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 35,986 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 35,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $638,031.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,122,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, June 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 53,324 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $943,834.80.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,168,214.48.

On Friday, June 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 8,081 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $142,225.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $3,929,819.46.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.