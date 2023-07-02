Critical Contrast: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) vs. Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radware and Shift4 Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $293.43 million 2.90 -$170,000.00 ($0.16) -121.19 Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 2.83 $75.10 million $1.45 46.83

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Radware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shift4 Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Radware has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Radware and Shift4 Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 2 1 0 2.33 Shift4 Payments 1 0 13 0 2.86

Radware presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%. Shift4 Payments has a consensus target price of $79.60, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Shift4 Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Radware.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware -2.43% -0.40% -0.23% Shift4 Payments 4.55% 18.30% 3.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Radware on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle. The company also provides Alteon, an application delivery controller/load balancer for web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, it offers ERT Security Updates Subscription, which provides protection from network elements, hosts and applications against the latest security vulnerabilities and threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed, a threat intelligence feed to protect against emerging DDoS threats, including Internet of Things botnets and DNS attack vectors; ERT Protection Packages; Alteon Global Elastic License that enables a high level of flexibility for ADC services across datacenters, private and public clouds; APSolute Vision, a network management and monitoring tool for cyber security and application delivery solutions; MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal; and Location-based Mitigation, a subscription offering that enables network traffic filtering by countries and regions based on the geolocation mapping of IP subnets. Further, the company provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. It sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

