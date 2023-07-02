Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $113.94 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

