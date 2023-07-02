CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CEO Acquires $32,500.00 in Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 25,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,041.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of CCLP opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.96. CSI Compressco LP has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,150,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

