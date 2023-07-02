Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,050,000 after purchasing an additional 596,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $107.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

