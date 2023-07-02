Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

NYSE:CMI opened at $245.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

