Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Curaleaf Stock Up 2.7 %
CURLF opened at $3.09 on Friday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.
Curaleaf Company Profile
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Curaleaf
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.