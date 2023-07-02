Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Down 2.6%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.12. Approximately 52,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 714,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Customers Bancorp last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

