CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

