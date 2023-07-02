CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Up 17.6%

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Free Report)’s share price rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 186,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 82,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

CWC Energy Services Stock Up 17.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$103.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.60.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CWC Energy Services had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.0095745 EPS for the current year.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., operates as a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and related equipment and services.

