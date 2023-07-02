CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in CyberArk Software by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $156.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.07.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

