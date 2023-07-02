Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTHW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTHW opened at $0.38 on Friday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.