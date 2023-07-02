CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $10.05. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 2,520,551 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,495. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after buying an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

