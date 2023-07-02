Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.70.

NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

