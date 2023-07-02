DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,979,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 50,708.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,586,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DCP Midstream by 276.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,252,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 82.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,858,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,967,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

DCP opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

