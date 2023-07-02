Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIFree Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,483,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,992,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,473,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after buying an additional 379,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

