Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,483,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,992,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,473,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after buying an additional 379,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

