Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.77.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DLAKY. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance
OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Lufthansa
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.