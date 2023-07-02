Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLAKY. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

