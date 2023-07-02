Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.90. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 615,233 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.91 million, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $140.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.04 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,229.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,510,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 968,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 579,654.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 707,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

