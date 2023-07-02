Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Trading Down 2.7%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 24,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 201,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $684.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

