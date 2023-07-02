Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.52

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 31515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after buying an additional 3,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,352,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,711,000 after buying an additional 3,400,289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,774,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after buying an additional 1,947,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,110,000 after buying an additional 1,767,201 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

