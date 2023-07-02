Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Down 3.7%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.15. 131,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 867,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 5.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,354,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

