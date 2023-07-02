Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFU opened at $35.80 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1781 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

