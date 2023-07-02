Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $10.31

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $10.04. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 10,196,668 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.
