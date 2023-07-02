Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $23.81

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLFree Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $24.57. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 11,242,874 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

