Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.05

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 4635354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.