Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.92 and last traded at $53.92. 391,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,840,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $16,915,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

