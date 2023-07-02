Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.12

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.12 and last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 1749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSTL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the first quarter worth $293,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

