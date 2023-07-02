Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.50

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 18968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Doma Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 143.18% and a negative net margin of 73.15%.

Insider Transactions at Doma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

In related news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $37,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,630.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Doma by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Doma by 90.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doma during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

