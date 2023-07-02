Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Up to $44.26

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.26, but opened at $45.62. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 8,662 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $43,033.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,485,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $43,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,022 shares of company stock worth $15,525,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 534,572 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $20,327,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $20,520,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

