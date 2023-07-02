Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Up to $44.26

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.26, but opened at $45.62. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 8,662 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $43,033.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,485,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $43,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,022 shares of company stock worth $15,525,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 534,572 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $20,327,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $20,520,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
