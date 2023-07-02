Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.63

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 80443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 364.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

