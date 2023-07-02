Drive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,869 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 44,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,722 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $340.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.74 and its 200-day moving average is $280.39.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

