DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.02 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

