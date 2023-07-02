DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

NYSE:DD opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

