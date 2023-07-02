Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DY stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.49. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

