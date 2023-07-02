e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 363,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $115.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $2,479,699.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,890.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $22,326,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

