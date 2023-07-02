Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 220 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

