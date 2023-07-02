Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Down 42.9% in June

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Up 2.0 %

WAVE stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

