Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 427.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $186.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

