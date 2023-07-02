EdgeRock Capital LLC Buys 211 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after buying an additional 7,534,774 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $340.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

