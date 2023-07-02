Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $94.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,406 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

