E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,030 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

