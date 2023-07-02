eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling at eHealth
In related news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $65,381.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,331.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,764 shares of company stock worth $119,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of eHealth
eHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. eHealth has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $222.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.58.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). eHealth had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 million. Research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than eHealth
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.