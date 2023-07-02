eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at eHealth

In related news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $65,381.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,331.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,764 shares of company stock worth $119,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

eHealth Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. eHealth has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $222.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.58.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). eHealth had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 million. Research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

